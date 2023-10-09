Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Up to $21.94

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.94, but opened at $22.72. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 63,630 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,580,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after buying an additional 283,910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 713,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,706,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,578,000 after buying an additional 98,401 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after buying an additional 105,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Featured Stories

