Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $11.83

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $11.33. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 376,614 shares traded.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,151,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.