Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $11.83

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $11.33. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 376,614 shares traded.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.45.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
