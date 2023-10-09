Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $38.37

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $39.79. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 183,656 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The company had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $56,376.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,075 shares of company stock worth $6,324,612. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.