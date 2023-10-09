ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $9.32

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.67. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 143,631 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUMP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUMP

ProPetro Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,214.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,243. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 361,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProPetro by 25.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 289,537 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in ProPetro by 42.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,513 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.