Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $7.97. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 601,925 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,676 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,387,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.