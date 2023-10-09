ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $9.77

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $9.34. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 438,316 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.40 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.60 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

