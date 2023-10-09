Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $73.55

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.55, but opened at $63.12. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 2,296 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $655.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

