Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $73.55

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.55, but opened at $63.12. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 2,296 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $655.37 million for the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
