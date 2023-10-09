Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $73.55

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2023

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.55, but opened at $63.12. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 2,296 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $655.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.



Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

