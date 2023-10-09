CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Down to $167.19

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $167.19, but opened at $160.26. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $159.80, with a volume of 207,961 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.51 and a 200-day moving average of $151.93.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

