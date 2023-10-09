Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $40.05

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.05, but opened at $37.81. Global-e Online shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 158,266 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.
Global-e Online Stock Down 7.4 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global-e Online by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 239,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
