XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $18.16

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.16, but opened at $17.23. XPeng shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 5,647,133 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. BOCOM International cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPeng from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.30 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $698.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.50 million. XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

