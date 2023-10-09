Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down to $41.49

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.49, but opened at $39.59. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 476,074 shares changing hands.

MBLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 54,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

