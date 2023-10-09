Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $22.90

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $21.71. Kenon shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 4,129 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kenon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 101.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,793,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kenon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kenon by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,007,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after acquiring an additional 325,163 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

