Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.3% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 28.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 149,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE EQR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,855. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

