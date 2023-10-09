Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Position Raised by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.68. 98,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,508. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

