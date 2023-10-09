Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Mosaic Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mosaic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 18.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.60. 1,157,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

