Ervin Investment Management LLC Buys 7,066 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for 1.2% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

