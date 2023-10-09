Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 610 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,253,600,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 299,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

