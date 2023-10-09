Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.3% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $393.52. The stock had a trading volume of 653,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,666. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

