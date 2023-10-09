Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,508,210,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,322. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

