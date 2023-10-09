Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.13. 165,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,237. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

