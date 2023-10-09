Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3,478.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 249.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 244,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,838. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

