Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 1.1% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,380,862,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

VONV traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $72.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

