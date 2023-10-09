Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.4% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 432,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,534. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.