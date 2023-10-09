125,019 Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Bought by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Farmland Partners accounts for about 1.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Farmland Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $338,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 46.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 21.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 614,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 483,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

FPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $502.56 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.86. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.37.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Farmland Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 31,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 31,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 66,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares in the company, valued at $12,963,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 190,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.