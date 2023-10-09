Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,321,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000.

NYSEARCA AVES traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,100. The stock has a market cap of $274.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

