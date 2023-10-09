Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stock Position Raised by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. 23,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,455. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

