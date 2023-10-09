Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,211 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,211 shares during the quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $593,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 135,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,715,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

