Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 118,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 2.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

