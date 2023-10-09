Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 375,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 8.0% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 133,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,485. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

