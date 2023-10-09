Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. 45,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,531. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

