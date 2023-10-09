Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 44,494 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,494 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund makes up about 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,379,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60,864 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,197. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

