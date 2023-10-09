Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.92. 45,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,456. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.14 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.