Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC cut Nova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Nova from $106.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NVMI traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.13. 57,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.67. Nova has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $131.51.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Nova had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nova by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,552,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,655,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nova by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,825,000 after acquiring an additional 168,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nova by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,189,000 after acquiring an additional 69,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

