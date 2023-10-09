Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.75.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NTRS stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,018. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

