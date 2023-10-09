Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,506,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,772,000 after acquiring an additional 58,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 101,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,606. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

