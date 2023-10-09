Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

OEF traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,308. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $214.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

