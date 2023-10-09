478,405 Shares in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 478,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,300,000. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 7.14% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 193.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 517,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113,392 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 109,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. 7,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,175. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

