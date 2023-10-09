Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.46% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 722,493 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 400,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 367,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares during the period.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. 12,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

