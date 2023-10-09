News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NWSA. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.13.

News Price Performance

NWSA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 500,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. News has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other News news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of News

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of News by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of News by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

