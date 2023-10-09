StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.17. 19,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,663. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $302.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.12 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Featured Stories

