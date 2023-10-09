Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.00. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,537. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Norwood Financial by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 163.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 13,721.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

