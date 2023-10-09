NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

NanoString Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 220,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.64. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The business had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

