StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 75,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,636. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

