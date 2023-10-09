NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.13.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.24. 420,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,611. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetEase will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 75,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in NetEase by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 542,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,936,000 after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 31,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

