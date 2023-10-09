NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVE Price Performance

Shares of NVEC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.21. NVE has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.76% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

NVE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NVE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVE by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NVE during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.