Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $470.01. The company had a trading volume of 100,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,259. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $476.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.60.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

