Westwood Wealth Management Buys 400 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.9% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.95 on Monday, hitting $362.75. 11,132,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,455,598. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $368.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

