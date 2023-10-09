Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $273,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,582 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BHP Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.70. 355,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

