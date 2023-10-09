Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after purchasing an additional 623,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,727,000 after buying an additional 45,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.88. 201,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,982. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

