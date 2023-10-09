Acas LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Acas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 933,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 751,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,700 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 306,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,505. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

